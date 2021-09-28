Play video

Jason Baird shares his fundraising story with Zoe Muldoon.

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the Granada Reports Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Jason Baird, known to many in his local community as 'Stockport Spiderman' has raised smiles since the first lockdown in 2020, by dressing up as Spiderman and entertaining children who were stuck in the house.

Jason took on multiple challenges to raise money for NHS charities and youth suicide prevention charity Papyrus. Credit: ITV News

It started as simply something to do with his friend Andrew, but Jason began setting himself challenges like running 3 marathons in 24 hours.

Since last March, over £70,000 has been raised for NHS charities and youth suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Jason was motivated to raise money for Papyrus because his friend tragically took his own life at the start of the first lockdown.

Jason ran three marathons in 24 hours for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Jason said: "I set up a JustGiving page for the NHS and set a target of £5,000, within a couple of days we had an anonymous donation of £25,000. By the end of the first lockdown we had raised over £50,000 for NHS charities."

His biggest challenge? Running three marathons in 24 hours.

I ran roughly 80 miles within 24 hours...I did set the challenge of trying to run four marathons, but it got to 3 o'clock in the morning and my body wouldn't work, so I decided to drop it to the three. Jason Baird

Jason and his superhero friends. Credit: ITV News

Jason says it feels extremely surreal to be nominated for a Pride of Britain award and to "just be nominated" is a "massive achievement".

