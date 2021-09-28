A school in the Isle of Man has been evacuated due to an 'ongoing incident'.

Police say the children from Willaston School have been evacuated to the Island's college on Homefield Road in Douglas.

They have not released any more information about the incident but have ensured all children are safe and accounted for.

The area surrounding the school is cordoned off and access to the college cannot be gained via School Road.

Parents are asked to pick their children up from the college instead of the primary school.

Officers ask people to use alternative route to the college via Greenfield Road from Glencrutchery Road.

More to follow.