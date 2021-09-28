Play video

An injured seal pup, thought to have been attacked by a dog on a beach in North Wales, is recovering in a wildlife centre in Cheshire.

The dehydrated and underweight pup was found with several puncture wounds on his back by a diver on Friday 24 September in Pwllheli.

Nicknamed ‘Twister’, he was initially taken to Anglesey Sea Zoo, where he was treated and fed, before being transferred to Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, Nantwich, the day after.

The RSPCA say Twister is doing well, as they continue to tube feed him. He will soon move onto herring soup before they give him a whole fish.

"He’ll be with us for around three or months as he only weighs 14.5kg", said Lee. "And he will need to get to around 40kg before he is released back into the wild.”

The pup will spend the final few weeks of his rehabilitation at Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay, which has larger pools, before he is returned to the wild.

The seal was found on a beach in North Wales. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA have issued a warning to dog owners to keep their pets away from seal pups.

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange, said: "Dog walkers should always be vigilant if they walk their dogs near seal hotspots on the Wales coast, especially at this time of year during pupping season."

The animal charity say female grey seal cows are very susceptible to disturbance when they are with their offspring on beaches, and will likely to move away from the pup into the sea and may not return to feed it.

Ideally, lone seal pups looking fit and healthy should be monitored from a safe distance for 24 hours.

If a seal pup is injured or in distress, the mother hasn’t returned after 24 hours, or is on a busy public beach, the RSPCA's emergency line should be contacted on 0300 1234 999.

For more information on seal pups visit the RSPCA’s website.