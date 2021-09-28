The family of a teenager who disappeared from Ulverston three days ago fear he is trying to walk all the way to the Alps.

Leven Sopwith-Nicholoson, 14, went missing on the evening of Saturday 25 September.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, his parents, Fiona Sopwith and Toby Nicholoson, said they believe he could be attempting to walk to The Alps.

They think he could have been 'secretly' planning the trip for a while and say he has no phone or bank card. They have urged anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

Leven is described as slim, 5 ft 8 inches tall with ginger curly hair, wearing a green hoody, blue Jeans and blue Asics trainers with orange trim.

He could also be wearing a blue Mountain Warehouse waterproof jacket. He has taken a blue bag with him that included a green Vango banshee funnel tent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Officers have also asked Leven, if he sees the appeal, to contact police on the same number to let them know he is safe and well.

The Facebook page, Find Leven Missing 14 yr old, has been set up to monitor any sightings of the teenager.