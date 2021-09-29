Play video

Dylan's family have welcomed the latest developments.

A driver who knocked down and killed a 15-year-old cyclist could face a charge of gross negligence manslaughter after a coroner stopped his inquest.

Dylan Crossey died after being knocked off his bike by a BMW in Preston on Friday 7 October 2016.A driver was charged with causing death by dangerous or careless driving, but in 2018 the trial collapsed and Harwood walked free from court after being found formally not guilty of the charges.

A jury inquest into Dylan’s death was arranged in July which included a reconstruction of the fatal collision. The jury heard how the driver did not appear to have braked when he came upon Dylan and his friend cycling in the road.He continued on his journey to Buckshaw Village to meet a woman from a dating app and claimed he did not notice any damage to his car until the following morning.The man apologised to Dylan's family from the witness box, telling them: "I am so, so, sorry."On Friday (September 24) Area Coroner Dr James Adeley halted the inquest and referred the case back to the Director of Public Prosecutions.He asked for a new charge of gross negligence manslaughter to be considered after new evidence emerged during the course of the week-long inquest.Lancashire Police will carry out further investigations before a decision on charging is made by the Crown Prosecution Service.