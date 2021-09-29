Loose Women star Denise Welch has announced the passing of her 'beloved' dad.

The Hollyoaks actress announced in an emotional Instagram post that her father Vin Welch died on Tuesday evening.

She said: "After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take."

Denise explained that she is "grief striken" and never wanted this day to come, before thanking the nurses who cared for him at Durham University Hospital.

A photo of her holding Vin's hand while he lay in a hospital bed was posted on social media.

The caption read:" The words I’ve dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch.

"After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him.

"I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.

"The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for."

Denise and her dad Vin Welch photographed before they judged North West's Got Talent. Credit: Instagram / Denise_Welch

A number of Denise's showbiz friends sent their condolences, with fellow Loose Women panelist Ruth Langsford commenting: "So, so sorry Denise….he was a one off and there’s going to be one hell of a party in heaven.

"I know your heart is breaking but grief is the price we pay for love. You will carry him with you always."

Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite said: "I am so so sorry Den… devastated for you. Sending you love and light."

Coronation Street's Sally Dyvner shared: "Den, what an incredible man he was. Such a beautiful soul. He will be forever in our hearts. Love you."