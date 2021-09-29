Play video

A man has been slammed as 'incredibly dangerous' after he was captured on camera hitching a ride between two trams.

The shocking footage shows the bearded 'tram surfer' perched on the coupling between two carriages as it moves along in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Metrolink bosses have since dubbed the behaviour as 'incredibly dangerous' and urged potential copycats to 'pause for a moment and consider their loved ones'.

The man waved at the camera as he 'surfed' on the tram going through Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

The mobile phone clip, recorded by a passenger in a passing car, shows the tram as it makes its way up Drake Street in the town centre.

The footage comes just a day after another clip emerged of a man clinging on to the back of a bus in Leigh.

Kate Green, Travelsafe partnership manager at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: "Over the last 24 hours we have seen footage of individuals 'riding' on the outside of local bus and tram services.

"While they may have total disregard for their own life, I’d ask them to pause for a moment and consider their loved ones, who would be left to deal with the devastating consequences if something went wrong.

"We are working with the police and operators in response to these incidents and I’d encourage people to be sensible if they see something similar happening.

"Rather than filming it and posting it to social media please alert a member of staff or the police because if we are made aware of it, then we can do something about it at the time."