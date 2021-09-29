Play video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch

A nurse has told the Manchester Arena Inquiry that she had only her 'two bare hands, no equipment and some skills' making her feel 'lost and alone' as she tried to treat the most seriously injured victim.

Bethany Crook was off-duty and at the concert with her own teenage daughter when she volunteered to help 18 year old Georgina Callander who had a serious head injury.

The nurse had already helped get eight year old Saffi Rose Roussos to an ambulance and returned to the City Room where the blast happened, around fifty minutes after it was detonated.

Nurse Crook gave searingly emotional testimony about the life and death decisions she was trying to take, while not knowing if there were ambulances ready to ferry the injured to hospital.

Georgina Callander was still breathing but unconscious and unresponsive for an hour after the explosion. Her mother Lesley Callander cried out as she saw her daughter being moved on a makeshift stretcher to Victoria Station.

The 18 year old had a cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to hospital with her mother by her side. She was pronounced dead.

Today Nurse Bethany Crook assured the Callander family that even though she herself felt alone, Georgina was not.

18 year old Georgina Callander died in an ambulance more than an hour after the suicide bombing

Earlier the inquiry heard from paramedic Patrick Ennis who agreed with counsel for Georgina's father Simon that it was unacceptable that there was a delay in moving Georgina from the City Room to a casualty clearing station in nearby Victoria Station.

Ideally she would have reached the Casualty Clearing Station much sooner... That was my intention and I am sorry that didn't happen Patrick Ennis, North West Ambulance Service

Earlier in the inquiry Georgina's family said that had a heart 'as big as the moon', and was always smiling.

She was one of the first victims of the attack to be named in the aftermath of the bombing.