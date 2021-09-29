A man who was visiting the Isle of Man has died in a motorcycle crash.

It happened on Monday 27 September at 4:15pm on the A18 mountain road.

Police say a 56-year-old motorcycle rider from Fleetwood, Lancashire, sustained fatal injuries in the collision near Guthrie's Memorial.

The man’s family and the coroner of inquests have been informed and police on the island say an investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.