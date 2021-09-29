The official trailer for the 25th James Bond Film, No Time To Die.

He’s officially the longest serving actor to play the iconic role of Bond, James Bond. The 007 who writer, Ian Fleming created many moons ago!

Well after almost 60 years of one of the world's most famous British franchises the 25th instalment ‘No Time to Die’ will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the famous spy.

He’s played the role for fifteen years starting with Casino Royale in 2006, Quantum of Solace came two years later, followed by Skyfall in 2012 and then in 2015 Spectre.

Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die' his last film as the British spy Credit: PA

And now Daniel Craig, from Wirral, will retire his licence to thrill and hang up his tux after his fifth and final outing in ‘No Time To Die’ - released nationwide on the 30 September.

Play video

Daniel said whilst filming his final film that ‘it’s a nice way to tie things up …’

'No Time to Die' finds James five years into retirement enjoying life in Jamaica wondering who he is but this film ‘will change everything’ the trailer promises.

Some cinemas are showing the hugely anticipated film at one minute past midnight on Thursday but as the film is a long one- 2hrs 45 mins approximately it’ll certainly be a late night on a school night for super fans all over the UK.

This film is hugely anticipated because ‘the release date has been postponed for 18 months and it’s Daniel's last film - people just want to see it now Ian Harris, Manager Vue Cinema, Printworks Manchester

Suranne Jones from Oldham has been suggested as a female candidate to fill the role

But who will fit into his famous tux once Daniel hangs it up ?

Venom star Tom Hardy is the bookies favourite at the moment with other actors like Idris Elba , James Norton and Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page in the mix too.

A female bond has been suggested too with Chadderton's Suranne Jones being the favourite. She’s currently starring in BBC’s underwater thriller ‘Vigil’.

But the main man himself Daniel Craig thinks a woman should not play the role.

Daniel Craig chats with the Duchess of Cambridge at the star-studded premier in London's Albert Hall

For his last 007 premiere Daniel chose to wear a pink velvet tux with white shirt and black bow tie.

He shook hands with Prince Charles and chatted to the Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Albert Hall as the film finally got its release date.

He said on stage to the NHS workers who were attending the premiere ‘this film is for you’.

Prince Charles meets Craig at the premier Credit: PA

No time to die is released nationwide on Thursday 30th September

