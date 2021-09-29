The identity of a baby boy whose body was found on a golf course is still unknown a coroner has said.

The infant was discovered by a dog walker in a wooded area of Brackenwood golf course in Wirral, Merseyside, in January.

But, despite extensive searches and campaigns, it is still not known who he is, or how he died.

A coroner has now recorded an open conclusion his inquest, releasing his body for burial.

During an inquest hearing at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Wednesday, senior coroner Andre Rebello said the child, referred to as unknown infant male, was examined by two pathologists.

Despite extensive examinations, the medical cause of death was unascertained.

The inquest heard Merseyside Police received a call just before 4.30pm on 29 January reporting the child's remains had been found at the course on Bracken Lane in Bebington.

Mr Rebello said: "The police issued press releases and posters in the area and unfortunately no-one has come forward."

He said it was believed the baby's remains may have been left at the golf course some time between December and 18 or 19 January, when the groundskeeper recalled seeing a bag on the ground.

The inquest, which lasted under 10 minutes, heard DNA analysis had been carried out but it had not revealed the child's identity and inquiries had been made with hospitals.

Mr Rebello said he had released the baby's remains for a funeral to be held in Wirral.

He said: "The baby was buried rather than cremated in case a relative comes forward in the future."

Recording an open conclusion, Mr Rebello said it was not known whether the child was born alive or stillborn.

He added: "Hopefully any publicity from the inquest will lead to relatives of this baby coming forward."