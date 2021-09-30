Play video

While the Liverpool boss is impressed with the redevelopment he wasn't with the length of one of the speeches at the ground-breaking ceremony

Liverpool FC have officially started work on their plan to extend Anfield Road.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had the honour of doing the digging at a soggy ceremonial ground-breaking on Thursday (30 September) to formally begin the development project.

The Anfield Road stand is getting a major overhaul, with an extra 7,000 seats being added.

Credit: Liverpool FC

There will be an extra tier added to the stand, taking the stadium's capacity up to 61,000 and making it the third largest in the Premier League.

The expanded Anfield Road Stand is expected to create about 400 match day job roles, in addition to the 2,200 people currently employed in various operations.

As he placed the first spade in the ground, Klopp said: “Everything is better with fans. I can’t imagine how 61,000 supporters will feel, we love the idea.

"With the great history of this club, it’s incredible that we are building the future too.”

Work on the stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2023-24 season.

The ceremony, which was also attended by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, saw the coming together of all those involved in the project since it first began in 2014.