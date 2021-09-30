Oscar the blind dog rescued by firefighters after falling 32ft in Barrow

Credit: Twitter - @Rogerexleyfire / @Fire_Barrow

A blind dog has been rescued after he fell 10m in South Cumbria.

Firefighters were called just after 8pm on 28 September after a small pooch called Oscar fell between the gap in the fence and became stuck in the lock-gates in Barrow.

Using ropes, the team from Red Watch at Barrow Fire Station lowered a crew member into the water to retrieve the dog and bring him to safety using a bag.

Oscar was washed down by the crew and returned to his owner unharmed.

