A blind dog has been rescued after he fell 10m in South Cumbria.

Firefighters were called just after 8pm on 28 September after a small pooch called Oscar fell between the gap in the fence and became stuck in the lock-gates in Barrow.

Using ropes, the team from Red Watch at Barrow Fire Station lowered a crew member into the water to retrieve the dog and bring him to safety using a bag.

Oscar was washed down by the crew and returned to his owner unharmed.