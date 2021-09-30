The Royal British Legion has appealed for people to attend the funeral of a 'proud' retired sea captain who died with no immediate family.Keith Rigby, who served in the Royal Navy, died on 1 August at the age of 74.

He lived as a recluse in a Halewood flat with no family, the Royal British Legion (RBL) said, and his funeral has been arranged by the local council.The RBL are now appealing for mourners to attend Mr Rigby's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday 4 October in St Helens.They say that Mr Rigby, who was once a 'proud' man who enjoyed a career in the Royal Navy, had lived in squalid conditions over recent years.A spokesperson for the RBL said: "He had no known friends and it is likely that his funeral would normally be poorly attended.

"It would be nice, and a fitting tribute to Keith, if we could arrange a send-off for him, so I am asking that those who can do attend Keith's funeral."They have also asked the Royal Navy and Army standard bearers to attend the funeral and are trying to arrange for a bugler to perform on the day.Mr Rigby's funeral is set to take place at 9.30am on Monday 4 October at St Helens Crematorium, Rainford Road, St Helens.You can contact Bill Sergeant at Hale Branch RBL if you would like to attend the funeral.