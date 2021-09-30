Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Leigh have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder - while also appealing for the occupants of a car to come forward.

Thomas Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found on Charles Street in Tyldesley in the early hours of Saturday 25 September. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Thomas Williamson Credit: MEN Media

Detectives now want to trace the occupants of a silver Chevrolet Kalos which was seen driving past Mr Williamson shortly before the incident occurred.

CCTV images show the car and also a person police believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The Chevrolet car was seen passing Thomas Williamson Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Inspector Nicola McCulloch, of GMPs Major Incident Team, said:"We are keen to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as part of our on-going enquiries.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen this vehicle around Tyldesley town centre in the days leading up to this incident, especially on the evening of Friday 24 September into the early hours of Saturday morning, or anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV showing this vehicle driving around, please can you check your footage from this time.

"We believe that the vehicle stopped on Elliot street, in the town centre at around 1am on Saturday 25 September and spoke to a man who then ran away from the vehicle. If you were this person, please get in touch as you may be able to assist us in uncovering what happened on that night.

"The vehicle was actually recovered by us the day after the incident in Platt Bridge, but we do still need to speak to the occupants.

CCTV captured the image of a man detectives want to trace Credit: Greater Manchester Police

"Any information, no matter how small, could help.''

"You can send information to us through our online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21L18-PO1, by calling GMPs major incident room on 0161 856 6777, or by using our LiveChat service on our website, www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 280 of 25/09/2021.

"Alternativley, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".