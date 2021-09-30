Disney's Beauty and the Beast arrives at the Liverpool Empire
Disney's world premier of its new Beauty and the Beast The Musical Tour has arrived at the Liverpool Empire Theatre, bringing a spectacular live retelling of the classic fairy tale.
The show has stopped off in the city until October 16 and the fresh retelling is expected to delight fans of the 1991 animated movie or the 2017 live action film, as well as anyone who simply loves the story.
It follows the story of a selfish young prince who has transformed into a Beast after falling under the spell of a wicked enchantress.
In order to revert to his human form, the Beast must learn to love the beautiful Belle, who is warding off the unwanted advances of the local hunter, Gaston.
A stage incarnation of Beauty and the Beast first premiered on Broadway 26 years ago, and members of the original creative team reunited to put together the new version featuring music and lyrics from Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
The musical was developed during the pandemic with a year of online auditions, designing and planning going into the show before cast members were finally able to meet in person.
