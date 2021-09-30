Disney's Beauty and the Beast arrives at the Liverpool Empire

Play video

Disney's world premier of its new Beauty and the Beast The Musical Tour has arrived at the Liverpool Empire Theatre, bringing a spectacular live retelling of the classic fairy tale.

The show has stopped off in the city until October 16 and the fresh retelling is expected to delight fans of the 1991 animated movie or the 2017 live action film, as well as anyone who simply loves the story.

Liverpool's great because it has the wonderful theatre and fantastic crew and front of house staff at the theatre and an audience that wants to see it. You're not just giving birth to a production that will be seen here but many other places too. Tom Schumacher, Disney Theatrical President

It follows the story of a selfish young prince who has transformed into a Beast after falling under the spell of a wicked enchantress.

In order to revert to his human form, the Beast must learn to love the beautiful Belle, who is warding off the unwanted advances of the local hunter, Gaston.

I wanted it to have a fresh coat of paint. It's still the Beauty and the Beast you know and love but you'll see it with new eyes. Matt West, Director and Choreographer

I think about what it means to me. Both my kids have worn the famous yellow dress. If someone had told me ten years ago that I'd play this role I wouldn't have believed them. Same Bailey, X Factor star and singer

A stage incarnation of Beauty and the Beast first premiered on Broadway 26 years ago, and members of the original creative team reunited to put together the new version featuring music and lyrics from Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.

The musical was developed during the pandemic with a year of online auditions, designing and planning going into the show before cast members were finally able to meet in person.

