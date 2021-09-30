A 25-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a ride-by shooting in Merseyside. Officers were called just before 6pm on Thursday 1 July after 26 year-old Patrick Boyle was shot twice in the chest in the street in Newway, Huyton.

He was taken to hospital where he was died a short time later.

Detectives believe that the gunman was riding a black Sur Ron electric bike following the shooting.

A 25-year-old man, who is also from the Huyton area, was arrested on Thursday 30 September on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst said: “We have a dedicated team of experienced detectives working tirelessly to identify all persons who may have had involvement in the murder, the planning of the attack and any persons who may have offered assistance or support to those involved.”

If you have information about the incident, you can DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000459469.

You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.