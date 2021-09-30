Play video

Video report by Tim Scott.

The North West could be one of the regions hardest hit by job losses as the Government's Furlough scheme comes to an end.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme came into effect 18 months ago - costing the UK taxpayer £70 billion and supporting 11.6 million jobs throughout the pandemic.

But as it comes to an end, economic experts and Government Ministers are warning job losses are inevitable.

The North West has the third highest number of people still on furlough - almost 162,000 people out of up to a million nationwide.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke MP told Sky News: ''Obviously there will be a variety of outcomes. I don't have an estimate with me today. There will be some job losses.

''People's jobs will be created just as some have very sadly been lost. That is part of the process of ending this crisis and going back to normal.''

As furlough ends, the UK has record job vacancy figures - with the latest ONS data for August reporting reporting more than one million available jobs for the first time ever.

For one Liverpool construction boss, the furlough scheme is ending at the right time.

Sean Keyes, the managing director of Sutcliffe, says that is because most people in his sector have already returned to work.

But Sandra Ollerton, MD of the Preston Travel Centre, says the whole travel industry - from airlines to travel agents - now faces a huge challenge as furlough is wound up.

Economists have warned that although many will find work in recovering sectors like hospitality and travel, there is likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.

Alan Custis, of Lazard Asset Management, said the jobless rate, which dropped to 4.6% last month, is likely to swing up again.

''There will be a percentage who choose retirement over returning to work, but we would expect the unemployment rate to settle at 5% for the year end, before falling in 2022.''