Officers will intervene if protesters cause disruption at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, a police chief has said.

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said there has been intelligence sharing with forces around the country, including those in areas where Insulate Britain have blocked roads, ahead of the event and the situation was "constantly under the review".

Thousands of delegates are expected to descend on Manchester for the conference, which runs from Sunday 3 October to Wednesday 6 October, and police are also prepared for the arrival of protest groups, Mr Chaudhry said.

The message is really clear for those people that are intending to come here and cause problems and disrupt the security operation or to cause threatening or intimidating actions towards others - that won't be accepted and the police will intervene. Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry

Insulate Britain have blocked the M25 and other major routes over the past three weeks as protesters call on the Government to insulate all homes across the UK by 2030 to help cut carbon emissions.

Mr Chaudhry added: "If protest groups such as that do come to the area then of course we'll put in appropriate response as well and the idea behind that is to develop some consistency that's taking place across the country in terms of the response."

Members of Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

"What we do recognise collectively is that blocking of motorways and significant arterial routes creates a danger not only to the protesters but other members of the public as well and that disruption is not just causing problems for essential workers, who are trying to move around parts of the country, but indeed members of the public who may have some serious commitments," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said the force response to potential protests would be similar to that seen in the south of the country in recent weeks.

More than 300 arrests have been made during Insulate Britain's three-week campaign but activists have continued their protests despite a High Court injunction that could see them imprisoned, fined heavily, or having their assets seized.

Mr Chaudhry said the force had been contacted by other protest groups who would be in Manchester during the conference and was working with them to accommodate peaceful demonstrations.

Manchester Central convention centre.

Fiona Worrall, director of neighbourhoods for Manchester City Council, said: "We haven't got any indication at the moment that Insulate Britain will come.

If they do come we respect people's right to peaceful protest, but we work very closely with the police partners as well to ensure that protest is managed effectively and that it doesn't disrupt the lives of other people unnecessarily. Fiona Worrall, Manchester City Council

Police have been preparing for the conference for several months and work has been under way this week to fence off the area around the Manchester Central Convention Centre and put road closures in place.

Ms Worrall said the return of the Conservative Party conference, last held in Manchester in 2019, was a "good symbol" and showed Manchester was "back to business as usual".

She added: "Clearly Covid is still there and we've got to take necessary precautions.

"Our public health colleagues have been advising all the way through and working with Government around the steps that they need to take."

Keir Starmer puts Boris Johnson 'on notice' in conference speech marred by hecklers

Lib Dems leader Ed Davey urges party to help oust the 'ugly' Tories from power in next election

Stephanie Newton, head of business tourism at Marketing Manchester, said: "Having this conference coming back so quickly as restrictions are lifted is a really welcome boost to the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors.

"We're anticipating several thousand delegates coming into the city and it really shows that Manchester is back open for business."