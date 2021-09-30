The murder of Sarah Everard must become the moment when all police forces deliver genuine change in the way they respond to violence towards women and girls, says Merseyside's Police Commissioner.

Emily Spurrell's statement came after former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was jailed for life for murder, after snatching Sarah, 33, off a street in South London in March. He was told he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The Old Bailey in London heard how Couzens, 48, had driven Sarah 80 miles in a hired care, before raping her, strangling her with his police belt and burning her body.

Sarah's murder ''eroded public confidence'' in the police, according to the judge who jailed Wayne Couzens.

Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “The details which have emerged over the last two days about the murder of Sarah Everard are utterly heart-breaking and devastating.

“My heart goes out to Sarah’s family, friends and everyone who knew and loved her.

“The details of how she spent her final hours are gut-wrenching and it is absolutely right, given the horrendous betrayal of trust, that her killer received a whole life sentence today.

The police officers and staff that I have spoken to are utterly appalled at the circumstances of this case and are deeply concerned at the impact this will have on the confidence women and girls have in the police. Emily Spurrell, Merseysde Police and Crime Commissioner

The firearms officer, who had worked on Covid-19 patrols earlier in the year, falsely accused Ms Everard of breaching lockdown rules and pretended to arrest her.

Ms Spurrell went on: “People join the police to protect the public, to serve their communities and to support victims.

“Sadly, the actions of this barbaric individual will reverberate across policing. And it is only right that Chief Constables and all of us in positions of leadership use this moment to deliver genuine change.

“I have made tackling violence against women and girls an absolute priority in my Police and Crime Plan and I know the Chief Constable shares that commitment.

“In the weeks between Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa’s tragic murders, 82 more women were killed.

“Their names are not known. Their pictures are not all over the media. Their cases are not in the public spotlight.''

Time to deliver change - Emily Spurrell

“That’s because they died behind closed doors and because violence against women and girls is still not taken as seriously as other forms of serious violence.''

She said police forces should lead the way in changing attitudes in wider society towards Violence against Women and Girls.

“We must demand radical systemic reform backed by legislation and genuine investment. It must start with early education and it must run through all sectors.

“Due to the trust invested in our police service – and the vulnerability of those who turn to it in their time of need - the police must strive to lead the way and be at the forefront of change.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable here in Merseyside and she is unequivocal in her determination to root out any inappropriate behaviour and embed the right culture across the organisation.''

Merseyside's new Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

“I will continue to support and thoroughly scrutinise the work she does to ensure Merseyside Police is at the forefront of tackling the misogynistic mindsets that allows abuse of women to fester.

“Today is a heart-breaking day. It is a day to think of Sarah and her family. I hope it will also be a day that triggers real change to end violence against women and girls.”

