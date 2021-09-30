Visiting of adult patients at two North West hospitals have been suspended for at least a fortnight due to an increase in Covid-19.

Health bosses who run the Countess of Chester Hospital and Ellesmere Port Hospital say they are prioritising the health, safety and wellbeing of patients, communities and staff.

The suspension applies to adult inpatients only, with existing arrangements covering maternity and paediatrics remaining unchanged.

Special rules are in force for patients with dementia, special needs or receiving end of life care.

Restrictions to visiting will remain in place for an initial two-week period and will then be reviewed.

The Family Support Team is available to help patients and loved ones remain in contact by email, phone or video calls. More information can be found on the NHS website.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast.