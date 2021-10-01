A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash between an ambulance and a car in Liverpool.

The ambulance was badly damaged in the collision, in the early hours of this morning, but the crew and their patient escaped without injury.

An image shared by police at the scene shows an empty patient wheelchair out on the road.

The crash happened just before 2am in Netherley, in the east of the city.

A 29-year-old woman from Halewood, the driver of the Peugeot car involved, was arrested. She is currently in custody.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: "There are no reports of anyone being injured and enquiries into the collision are ongoing."

Police say the ambulance has been taken "off the road for repair."