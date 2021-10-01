The family of a man murdered in Leigh say he was a "loving, kind and funny", and a "loyal family member and friend".

At around 1.30am on Saturday 25 September, police were called to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley.

Tom Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tom's family said: "He was always honest and trustworthy, sometimes too honest. He knew how to make you laugh with his sense of humour and through difficult times, he was caring and supportive.

"He would often keep himself to himself but had recently joined the gym and bought a lovely puppy called Bandit. He loved the dog and the dog loved him.

"He enjoyed going for a walk with him which lifted his spirits, and now this simple everyday occurrence we took for granted is gone.

"Everybody who knew Tom had a story of how kind and brutally honest he could be, which made us all laugh. He touched their hearts with his vulnerability.

"His Dad and younger sister are devastated. They will miss him forever and feel robbed of the time they will not get to spend with him.

The world will be a much smaller and duller place without you in it, Tom. Anybody who knew you will understand the heart wrenching pain that we are feeling and it will never be the same again without you Family of Tom Williamson

CCTV footage Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detectives want to find the occupants of a silver Chevrolet Kalos that was seen driving past Mr Williamson shortly before the incident occurred.

The car has been recovered in the Platt Bridge area of Wigan and tests are being carried out on it.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed.