Heavy downpours and flash flooding is causing disruption in the North West.Video footage taken by a shoppers in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, shows flood water gushing into the entrance of Tesco Extra.Heidi Reitze was shopping in the store on Ashton Road West at the time. She said: "All the water was coming down the slope of the car park and into the store."We were all stuck. There was a big crowd and the people who work there were running round frantically trying to stop people going out in it."

Flashing flood at a supermarket in Greater Manchester left shoppers stranded inside. Credit: MEN Media

On Thursday (30 September) afternoon and into the evening, flash flooding was reported across Greater Manchester following an outburst of torrential rain.A slip road at junction 17 of the M60 in Prestwich was closed due to flooding, while other roads have also been left partially under water.

Volunteers rushed to the scene of a badly flooded road near Daisy Nook Country Park on Friday morning.

Flash flooding on Stannybrook Road Credit: MEN Media

Stannybrook Road in Failsworth has also been left underwater after heavy downpours hit the region.It has been closed off between Daisy Nook and Cutler Hill Road since the evening of Thursday 30 September.

Several other roads have been affected by the weather across the region.

Salford Council said Boothstown Library has been forced to close, and will remain closed all weekend, due to flooding.

You can find the latest weather forecast for your area here.