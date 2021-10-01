A robber has been jailed for more than three years after targeting a double amputee, who had just undergone life-changing surgery.

Liam Dallimore, 29 and of no fixed abode, waited outside Manchester Royal Infirmary last July - looking for a vulnerable patient he could steal from. He spotted the man buying a drink from a shop, distracted him with conversation so he could read his pin number, then grabbed his victim's wheelchair.

Dallimore wheeled the man to a quiet area of the hospital's grounds and rammed the chair against a brick wall. The force of the impact opened one of the victim's amputation wounds.

Hospital staff saw the robbery and rushed to the victim's aid. Credit: PA

The robber ran off with the man's phone and bank card. He was arrested just over a week later in Manchester City Centre and pleaded guilty today to counts of fraud and robbery.

A judge sentenced Dallimore to three years and nine months.