Wigan band The Lathums have beaten international rapper Drake for the UK’s Number One album, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The four young lads released their full-length debut album, ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, at the end of September and have seen support from the likes of Paul Weller and Elton John.

The band, who featured on Granada Introducing in 2020 and played their first gig just two years ago, said their "smiles couldn't be any wider" as they celebrate their chart-topping debut.

They dethroned Canadian rapper Drake, who has 93 million followers on Instagram, and trumped American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

The Lathums performing on stage at a music festival in Sefton Park in Liverpool, May 2021. Credit: PA

Frontman Alex Moore told OfficialCharts.com: “We’re four friends from Wigan who just love making music and are at Number 1 with our debut album, it’ll take a while for this one to sink in.

"It proves what’s possible for young, British artists with a pure-at-heart ambition to reach people with songs like ours, making friends every step along the way and finding that dreams can come true.

"How Beautiful Life Can Be is about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end."

Granada Introducing: Elaine Willcox met the four lads from Wigan in 2020.

Over the last year, The Lathums have helped their local football club, Wigan Athletic, by auctioning off a vinyl containing their cover of Al Wilson’s ‘The Snake’.

Ever true to their roots and support for Wigan Athletic, they were back at the DW stadium in their hometown last week, celebrating the launch of their debut album with an intimate gig.

They have performed in front of 5,000 people at Sefton Park in Liverpool, alongside Stockport band Blossoms.

British Phonographic Industry (BPI) have also revealed that 2021 is on course to be the best year for new British groups in well over a decade.

