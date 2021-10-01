Play video

Andy Bonner has been to the Depot in Kensington to find out what it'll be like when the studios is up and running.

Liverpool is aiming to become the 'Hollywood of the north' with the opening of new film studios, predicted to bring a multimillion-pound boost to the economy.

The city, which has provided a backdrop to the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders and the new DC film The Batman, is experiencing its busiest period ever for film and TV production.

It is hoped the opening of purpose-built units The Depot will help with its recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20,000sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units is set to be located opposite the former Littlewoods Pools building in the Kensington area of the city.

Man on the top of one of the Three Graces during the filming of The Batman in Liverpool. Credit: PA

It's predicted to bring a £24 million economic boost to the regional economy, as well as creating 360 new jobs and 760 indirect jobs.

Metro mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: "Our heritage, architecture, talent and people have always helped us to attract film and TV productions from across the globe.

"These new facilities will help us keep them here and offer the full package to productions, from providing stunning filming backdrops to the more technical editing and recording work."

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne during the filming of The Batman taking place in Liverpool. Credit: PA

Last year, locals watched actors Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell arrive in town for filming of the blockbuster The Batman, due for release in 2022.

The city has previously doubled up as New York for productions including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Marvel's Captain America.

It was also the location for 2001 film The 51st State, inspiring star Samuel L Jackson to become a supporter of Liverpool Football Club.

Head of Liverpool Film Office Lynn Saunders said: "We've been campaigning for studio space since before Samuel L Jackson was running round the city in a kilt!

"Over those years we've gotten very creative around providing alternatives to productions who need more than our region's locations - but to now be able to actually show off two enormous purpose-built structures, that will be filled with crews and stars, filmmakers can really unleash all their creativity in Liverpool."

The city is currently hosting Sky's Funny Girl, starring Gemma Arterton, and Channel 4 comedy drama The Curse.

Liverpool during Peaky Blinders filming. Credit: PA

Writer Jimmy McGovern, whose prison drama Time was part-financed by the Liverpool City Region Production Fund, said: "These new studios will be a huge shot in the arm for the sector and especially for the hugely talented army of people who make the magic happen off-screen, as they will save a lot of time wasted having to travel to other studios elsewhere."

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: "The Depot is a great example of how Liverpool is maximising its potential to fuel its recovery from the pandemic.

"Of course, we all love it when a blockbuster comes to town but what I really love is how our Film Office is going to be able use these facilities not just to attract more productions, for longer, but to develop more apprenticeships and job opportunities to further enhance the city's skills base in the sector.