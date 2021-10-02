Play video

A 91-year-old grandfather of six from Southport has embarked on an epic challenge.

Harry Kessler will be cycling 900 miles in 90 days to raise money for the charity Guide Dogs.

Guide Dogs started 90 years ago in a garage in Merseyside, since then it has supported people with sight loss to enable them to live the lives they want.

The charity trains 1500 guide dogs a year to support adults, children and young people.

Harry, who fled to Southport as a child because of the Nazis, said the charity has been close to his heart for many years.

I consider myself to be extremely lucky to be alive and the fact that I have been lucky myself makes me sympathetic to other who may not have been so lucky. Harry Kessler

The avid cyclist had hoped to raise £999 for the charity but that target was reached in the first 48 hours, now Harry has set his sights higher.

According to Guide Dogs, it takes £50.000 to look after a guide dog throughout its lifetime and an average person can have up to six or seven.

Harry knows that cycling 10 miles a day for 90 days won't be easy but he's confident that he will reach his goal.

If you would like to find out more about Harry's challenge click here.