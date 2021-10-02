A couple from Liverpool are attempting the Guinness World record for the longest journey in an ambulance.

Rachel Nixon, Lawrence Dodi (along with their dog Peggy) are setting off on Saturday from the Albert Dock, on a global journey which will take two years and raise money for charity.

They will be driving over 100,000 kilometres, through more than 60 countries across five continents and will end at Liverpool FC in Montevideo, Uruguay, South America.

Rachel and Lawrence, who are both veterinary surgeons, are undertaking this adventure at their own expense and are hoping to raise money and attention for two charities that are close to them both; Anthony Nolan and Vetlife.

Overland Ambulance Credit: Think Publicity

Rachel was born in Liverpool and up until recently worked for the University of Liverpool veterinary practice, and Lawrence studied at the University of Liverpool.

They both have a close association with the Albert Dock, having had a boat moored in the Albert Dock for the past few years.