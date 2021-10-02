Airpods, phone cases, watch straps, cigarettes and canisters of nitrous oxide have been seized by in raids on a number of businesses in Liverpool city centre

Merseyside Police, Regional Organised Crime Unit and Liverpool Council's trading standards team visited premises in the Whitechapel area today after it was highlighted as a problem area for the sale of illegal goods and anti-social behaviour.

The Airpods, watch straps, phone cases and screens seized are suspected of being counterfeit.

Seized goods Credit: Merseyside Police

Community Policing Sergeant Jacqui Keeler said: “We have been working with partners and businesses in the last few months following reports of youths congregating in the area, engaging in anti-social behaviour including drug offences, verbal abuse, violence and criminal damage ad we have increased the number of patrols in the area".

Suspected counterfeit cigarettes Credit: Merseyside Police

Partners from Liverpool City Council’s Trading Standards team were also part of the operation, tackling the supply of counterfeit goods from some of the targeted shops.