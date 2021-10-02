The security 'ring of steel' has returned to Manchester as politicians and delegates arrive for the Conservative Party Conference.

Thousands will converge at the Manchester Central convention complex ahead of the Conference which starts on Sunday.

The 'ring of steel' around the venues has become a familiar sight in the city and is part of one of the largest 24 hour security operations in the UK.

There is a huge police presence including armed officers on patrol around the city.

Boris Johnson on stage at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester in 2019. Credit: PA

Party conferences have been a key feature in Manchester’s events calendar for more than a decade as members and leaders meet to discuss and share ideas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to arrive in the city this evening.

It will be Mr Johnson's second party conference in the city as Prime Minister, having visited in the months prior to the 2019 general election.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Earlier today Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham took advantage of the conference location in the city by unveiling a £1 billion funding bid for a 'London style' transport network as he launched the Greater Manchester Levelling Up Deal.

Destination: Bee Network is the city region’s plan to deliver an integrated transport system across bus, tram, cycling, walking and rail.

As part of the vision, which requires an initial £1.4 billion of funding from national government, Greater Manchester would deliver investment in transport facilities, creating new connections between towns, high streets and communities, fast orbital bus routes, new and improved stations and cycling and walking routes.

Mr Burnham said he was willing to put aside past disagreements with the Government in order to bring the plans to life:

Play video

The conference runs from Sunday (October 3) to Wednesday (October 6).