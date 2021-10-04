Are Chester's ancient walls becoming an eyesore?
Video report by Sarah Rogers
When it comes to Chester's top attractions a walk around the cities ancient walls often tops the list.
Some parts were built by the Romans and date back 2000 years, but today several sections are propped up with scaffolding whilst another lies in ruins.
In January 2020 a section collapsed by the Grosvenor Shopping Centre and still remains that way more than a year later.
The council say it was due to digging by a private company. The walkway above has been boarded up in some parts ahead of repair work.
One campaign group started on Facebook which now has more than 200 members claims scaffolding in some parts has been up for close to a decade 'if not longer.'
A freedom of information request obtained by the group claims it has cost around £60,000 to prop up various sites.
Cheshire West and Chester Council told us that it "takes the maintenance and upkeep of Chester's city walls extremely seriously."
They also say given the historical significance maintenance process can take time and is costly, repair work was recently completed at Bridgegate Bridge after eight months.