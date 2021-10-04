Play video

Report by Amy Welch

The niece of a man who died at Hillsborough says she feels betrayed, used and hurt by Labour Leader Keir Starmer's decision to write an article for The Sun newspaper.

The newspaper has been boycotted by many in the area for its coverage of the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

Deanna Matthews' uncle Brian died at Hillsborough. He was 38-years-old.

Brian Matthews

Deanna told Granada Reports she wouldn't accept an apology from Mr Starmer.

All he cares about is getting votes. He knows Liverpool is one of the safest seats. That's why I feel really betrayed. He knows he doesn't even have to try to get votes in this city, he knows that he can treat us like dirt, and go and speak to our enemy. Deanna Matthews, Brian Matthews' Niece

During a leadership campaign in January 2020, Mr Starmer told a crowd in the city that he would not be speaking to The Sun, resulting in a round of applause.

Deanna says he picked his words very carefully.

The boycott of The Sun came after it published a notorious, and erroneous, front page, headlined The Truth, alleging blame for the disaster laid with drunken Liverpool fans.

After a justice campaign spanning three decades, victims' families and survivors were vindicated in 2016, when a jury at the inquests unanimously ruled the fans were unlawfully killed and Liverpool supporters played no part in causing the fatal crushing at the Leppings Lane end of the Hillsborough ground on April 15, 1989.

The Sun has made a front-page apology in 2012 in the wake of the report of the Hillsborough Independent Panel, which led to the 2016 inquests, and again at the conclusion of those inquests.

Sir Keir's article in The Sun accused the Prime Minister of "incompetence" and talks about working people struggling "to get to work, feed their families and pay the bills"