Police want to speak to the driver of this car in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Wigan.

Around 10:30pm on Saturday night a 19-year-old woman getting a lift from a man whose car was parked on the pavement next to Wigan Fire Station.

He drove her from Wigan to Abbey Lakes in Upholland. The woman said she was sexually assaulted while in the car and called police.

Following CCTV enquiries, they now want to find the driver of this car, believed to be a dark coloured Ford Fiesta, possibly a Ford Focus.

Police want to trace this car Credit: Lancashire Police

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, with short, dirty blonde hair spiked up at the front.

He was wearing a yellow and green coloured tracksuit with black trainers, and spoke with a Scouse accent.

Detectives also want to speak to a man the victim spoke to before getting in the car.

He is described as Polish, in his 30s or 40s of stocky build.

Police say he is being treated as a witness and is not suspected of any crime.