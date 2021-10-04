The contractor carrying out major redevelopment work around Liverpool's main railway station has collapsed into administration, it has been confirmed.

NMCN (formerly North Midland Construction) confirmed on Monday that it had filed notice of its intention to appoint Grant Thornton as administrator of the multi-million pound business.

The company is the main contractor behind the controversial roadworks of the Lime Street and St George's area in the city centre.

The work is part of the 'City Centre Connectivity Scheme', which involves reducing Lime Street to single lane traffic in each direction and creating more public space.

In a statement on Twitter, Liverpool Council said: “We’ve been made aware that the contractor for #LimeStreet may have entered into administration.

“Officers have been tasked with securing Lime St & making it safe, whilst we await formal confirmation. We are seeking clarification to inform our next steps.”

The council Tweeted last week that the scheme had entered in its final phase, scheduled to end in December of this year.

But now it is uncertain whether the work will continue to go ahead as planned.

The company NMCN say they have fallen into administration after failing to sign off its 2020 accounts and secure a re-financing of the business.

A company spokesperson said: “NMCN today announces that the board of the company, having taken advice, has concluded that the company is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern.”

It added: “The board of NMCN wishes to thank all of its shareholders, customers and suppliers for their support over the years and particularly Svella and those who had intended to participate in the equity subscription that formed part of the Proposed Transaction, which has had to be cancelled.”