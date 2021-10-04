More than 60 fire fighters have been tackling a 'large scale' fire at a former nightclub in Liverpool city centre.

Crews were called to the building next to the Adelphi Hotel near Mount Pleasant just after 1:30am this morning, (October 4).

Smoke was seen billowing out of the disused four storey building, part of which once housed the iconic 051 nightclub.

Merseyside Fire and rescue say the "well developed fire" has been "substantially suppressed" and crews are being scaled back. At its height, 12 fire engines were at the scene.

Firefighting will continue on until the blaze is extinguished. Engineers are on site to isolate the electrical supply to the building.

A number of road closures are in place around the area and North West Ambulance Service is there on standby.

The incident is ongoing and firefighters are currently working to damp down 'pockets' of fire.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a former nightclub in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The spokesperson said: "Fire has been suppressed and substantially locked down, as conditions within the building improve, the fire service are currently scaling down the high volume pump in order to aid traffic management provided by Liverpool City Council."Crews are working hard to turn over and damp down in sector one with smaller pockets of fire being tackled by firefighters in breathing apparatus. Firefighting will continue on until the blaze is extinguished."Engineers on scene continue to isolate the electrical supply to the building."Following multi-agency meetings throughout the incident, our attendance has been reduced to eight fire engines, with the intention to scale down further to six appliances."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody.