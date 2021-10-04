Helium balloon briefly shuts down 'busiest railway corridor in the country'
On Monday morning it took just one helium balloon to bring trains to a standstill in Manchester City Centre.
A rogue balloon caused delays to rail passengers after it got tangled in 25,000-volt overhead electric cables which power trains in the city centre. Engineers had to close the line and switch off the electricity.
It happened between Manchester Oxford Road and Warrington Central, on what Network Rail describe as one of the busiest railway corridors in the country.
Helium-filled balloons causes dozens of train delays for passengers across Britain each year.