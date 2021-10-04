Play video

Tim Scott has been following developments and reports from the Manchester Crown Court.

A nurse has entered not guilty pleas to the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 others.Lucy Letby, 31, repeated "not guilty" 18 times, at at Manchester Crown Court, as the charges were put to her over a video link from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

She is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, all alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

After entering her pleas, the defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters.

The trial is scheduled for October 2022.