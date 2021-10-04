A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a former nightclub in Liverpool.

Fire crews were called to the abandoned four storey building on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill at around 1:40am on Monday.

The building was previously known as Smokie Mo's bar and also housed the Ofiveone nightclub.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) remain at the scene to 'isolate the electrical supply to the building' and damp down 'pockets' of fire.

Police ask people to avoid the area and is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident, or or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact 101.