Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will make a home visit when he embarks on a nationwide live tour next year.

The expert baker from Merseyside will appear before audiences in a fully-equipped kitchen as he shares "tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way", according to a statement.

He will perform 18 dates on the tour, which includes dates in Liverpool and Manchester, starting in October 2022.

The 55-year-old, who grew up in Wallasey, Wirral, said he is excited about the event. He said: "It is some years since I've been on tour so I can't wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again."

Credit: The Great British Bakeoff

Hollywood first worked in bakeries on Merseyside and at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel before embarking on a successful TV career.

Promoter, Ben Hatton, said: "Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour."

Tickets for Paul Hollywood Live go on sale at 10am on Friday 6 October 2021.

