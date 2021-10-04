Play video

Pupils at a primary school in Burnley have become the first to read a new book which aims to teach children about racism.The charity Show Racism the Red Card and children's publisher Usborne have launched a new book called 'What is Racism?' in a bid to teach children across the UK about it.

Burnley Players Cara Bickett and Ben Mee read the book with children in Year Four from Reedley Primary school.

60,000 racist incidents recorded at UK schools over the last five years.

As of 2012, there is no longer a legal requirement for schools to report racist incidences to their local authorities.

Primary school pupils read the book together. Credit: ITV News

The book addresses racism and its impact on young children, it explains what racism is, how it happens, why it is never acceptable, and what each and every one of us can do to eradicate it.

The publisher Usborne is known for tackling complex topics for children, from Politics for Beginners to Why Do Things Die?

Sue Schofield, from Show Racism the Red Card, said: "Whilst anti-racism can be a very difficult subject to broach with younger children, it is imperative.

"The earlier they hear anti-racism messages, the sooner they will understand that racism is not okay and that there is no place for it in society."

Burnley Players Cara Bickett and Ben Mee read the book with children. Credit: ITV News

This subject, even more significant for burley after a 'White Lives Matter' banner was flown above the Etihad stadium by Burnley some fans last year - while their team took a Knee.

Men's captain Ben Mee said the banner had embarrassed the entire club.

Usborne will be donating 500 copies of 'What is Racism?' to Show Racism The Red Card every year, helping their mission to educate children all over the country in anti-racism.