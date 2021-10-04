Play video

Interview by Political Correspondent Lise McNally

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his plan to withdraw the £20 uplift on Universal Credit.

It'll be axed on Wednesday, leaving many families across the North West struggling to make ends meet.

750 million The removal of the uplift will cost North West families around three quarters of a billion

500 millon The government are providing a support fund of half a million pounds across the UK

I understand how tough it can be. I totally get it. What we can't do is continue with the huge Covid programme that has supported the whole country with more than 470 billion pounds of support. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

On Monday the Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave a speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester to lay out those funding plans in more detail.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister also pledged two and a half million pounds to projects helping women and girls feel safer on our streets.

The money will be shared between projects to protect women and girls in Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Blackpool.

They include innovative plans to offer better protection in public spaces and on services such as Manchester's Metrolink.

It comes after the sentencing of former Policeman Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Earlier Mr Johnson claimed that the British public CAN trust the police, and called upon forces to hire more female officers.

Speaking to Granada Reports, the Prime Minister said the government will push for more prosecutions for rape, domestic violence and sexual violence to give women 'the security they deserve'.