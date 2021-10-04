Schmeichel backs Solskjaer to bring back the glory days for Manchester United

Play video

He's the Great Dane who guarded the Manchester United goal in the club's treble year - and entered the history books in the process.

Peter Schmeichel played for United between 1991-1999, and is still regarded as one of the greatest goal keepers of all time.

And now in an interview with Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Chris Hall, he has called for calm amongst United fans, as pressure starts to grow on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Play video

The goalkeeper is backing his friend and former teammate to bring back the glory days:

Schmeichel has now published his autobiography, 'One' which looks back at his career at both club and international level.

For United as goalkeeper, he won 11 major trophies and captained the side in the incomparable, Treble-clinching win over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

Sir Alex Ferguson, having paid just £505,000 to sign him in 1991, hailed him as 'the bargain of the century'. His presence in goal was priceless.

I don't believe a better goalkeeper played the game. Sir Alex Ferguson on Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel's autobiography 'One', published by Hoddar and Staughton was released in September 2021.