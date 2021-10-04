Search for teen after woman in her 60s sexually assaulted in Lancashire

Credit: Lancashire Police

Lancashire police are investigating a 'shocking incident' in which a teenage boy sexually assaulted a woman in her 60's in Bamber Bridge.

Police say a boy, thought to be around the age of 16 exposed himself to the pensioner, made a lewd comment and then touched her inappropriately on the pathway between Bamber Bridge football club and Matalan before running off.

An EvoFIT image of a person they want to identify has been released. The assault happened around 4pm on Sunday, September 26th.

The assault happened on a foot path between Bamber Bridge FC and Matalan

He's described as being white, around 6ft tall, slim, with short, fair hair and speaking with a local accent. He was wearing a dark grey zipped jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Detectives are also keen to speak to a family of four people who were on bikes on the pathway at the time and may have seen something. Following the incident the victim approached another woman - described as being aged in her 50s, white and with long, dark brown hair – to warn her about what had happened.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1138 of September 26.