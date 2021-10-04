Lancashire police are investigating a 'shocking incident' in which a teenage boy sexually assaulted a woman in her 60's in Bamber Bridge.

Police say a boy, thought to be around the age of 16 exposed himself to the pensioner, made a lewd comment and then touched her inappropriately on the pathway between Bamber Bridge football club and Matalan before running off.

An EvoFIT image of a person they want to identify has been released. The assault happened around 4pm on Sunday, September 26th.

The assault happened on a foot path between Bamber Bridge FC and Matalan

He's described as being white, around 6ft tall, slim, with short, fair hair and speaking with a local accent. He was wearing a dark grey zipped jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

We are keen to identify the suspect in this investigation as soon as possible. We believe someone will know who this male is and I would encourage anyone with further information to come forward. This was a shocking incident which has left the victim understandably shaken, and we need to find the person responsible. DC Andrew Causey, of Chorley CID

Detectives are also keen to speak to a family of four people who were on bikes on the pathway at the time and may have seen something. Following the incident the victim approached another woman - described as being aged in her 50s, white and with long, dark brown hair – to warn her about what had happened.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1138 of September 26.