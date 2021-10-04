Members of the public are expected to pay their respects at the funeral of a retired sea captain who died with no immediate family.

Keith Rigby, who served in the Merchant Navy, died at the beginning of August 2021 aged 74.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) said he lived as a recluse in a Halewood flat, Merseyside, with no family and his funeral has been arranged by the local council.

He had no known friends and it is likely that his funeral would normally be poorly attended. Royal British Legion

The charity appealed for mourners to attend Mr Rigby's funeral, which is set to take place at St Helens Crematorium on Monday 4 October.

The RBL said that Mr Rigby had once been a proud man but had lived in squalid conditions over recent years and had become a hoarder.

Mr Rigby's funeral is set to take place at 9.30am at St Helens Crematorium, Rainford Road, St Helens.