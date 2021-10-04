A teenage boy has been arrested after a video circulated online of someone clinging on to the back of a bus in Wigan.The video saw a young male holding onto the rear of a moving bus as it travelled through Market Street in Leigh.Diamond North West, the bus operator, called the stunt ‘highly dangerous’ and said there would be ‘serious consequences if the person was to fall off’.Greater Manchester Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident.The teenager was also arrested for numerous other offences linked to recent anti-social behaviour, included a racially aggravated public offence, in Leigh.

He has been released on police bail whilst an investigation continues.

Credit: MEN Media

Inspector Smith, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Recently a video has been circulating showing a boy hanging on to the rear of a bus as it travelled through Leigh.“Today we arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to that incident.“He was also arrested for numerous other offences linked to recent anti-social behaviour in and around Leigh town centre, including criminal damage, racially aggravated public order offences and harassment.

“He has subsequently been released on police bail whilst the investigation continues.”