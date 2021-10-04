Two men arrested on suspicion of impersonating police in Manchester

Google Maps, Street View
The men were arrested on Mosley Street in the city centre Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of impersonating police officers in Manchester city centre.

Officers on patrol stopped two men on Moseley Street at around 8:30pm on Sunday night. The men were wearing clothing similar to police uniforms, and carrying police style radios.

A 55-year-old and 27-year-old have been bailed with conditions, and enquiries are ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police say the security operation around the Conservative Party Conference continues to run smoothly.