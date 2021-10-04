Two men arrested on suspicion of impersonating police in Manchester
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of impersonating police officers in Manchester city centre.
Officers on patrol stopped two men on Moseley Street at around 8:30pm on Sunday night. The men were wearing clothing similar to police uniforms, and carrying police style radios.
A 55-year-old and 27-year-old have been bailed with conditions, and enquiries are ongoing.
Greater Manchester Police say the security operation around the Conservative Party Conference continues to run smoothly.