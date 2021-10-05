Bev Craig named as first female leader of Manchester City Council

Bev Craig has been announced as the new leader of Manchester City Council, becoming the first woman to take up the role.

Councillor Craig was selected for the position at a Labour meeting on Tuesday evening.

She replaces Sir Richard Leese who will step down as leader later this year ,after 25 years in the role.

Sir Richard Leese to step down as Manchester City Council leader after 25 years

Councillor Craig was recently made deputy leader of the council.

She will take over from Sir Richard on December 1.

Sir Richard Leese

Sir Richard Leese on stepping down as leader of Manchester City Council after 25 years

She said: "It is the honour of my life to be elected and offered this chance to lead Manchester.

"I stood on a platform of Labour values, committing to further regeneration of the city and continuing the commitment to a greener, cleaner, and more equal city.

"I am committed to ensuring that Manchester is not left behind.''

On a personal note, I want to thank Richard for everything he has done for Manchester; his legacy to the city is immense and it is certainly large shoes to fill. I hope he can be proud of the work he has achieved

She was the first in her family to go to the university, and moved to Manchester from Northern Ireland in 2003.

In 2011 she was elected as a councillor to represent Burnage.

Sir Richard Leese said: "I am delighted with the new elected leader and she has my full support.