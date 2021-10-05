Covid: Care home patients get booster jab

Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Correspondent Rachel Townsend.

Covid booster jabs for care home patients are being offered in the region from today.

It comes amid concern winter could see a large number of flu infections, because of a lack of immunity to viruses like flu. Staff are being encouraged to co-administer the vaccine with the flu jab.

Today at Mother Redcaps Care Home in Wallasey a 'booster party' was held by health professionals to put people at ease.

Can't grumble, puts your mind at rest. Roger Coles - Resident

Roger Coles

Paramedics and pharmacists were amongst those administering the vaccines. "It is an efficient way of doing it but it also means the most vulnerable people in our population who have actually suffered a lot due to covid, said Dr Abhi Mantgani,

"Booster party," held at care home.

Who will be offered a booster jab?

Those living in residential care homes for older adults

All adults aged 50 years or over

Frontline health and social care workers

All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19

Adult household contacts of those with weakened immune systems

When will they be given?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said people should receive their booster dose at least six months after they received their second coronavirus jab.

Which vaccine will be used for the boosters?

While there is a preference that people should get the Pfizer jab as a third dose, regardless of which jab they were initially given, the JCVI said half doses of the Moderna jab could be used as an alternative.

Will the booster be offered to everyone?

When there is more data, the JCVI plans to look at whether boosters should also be offered to healthy people under the age of 50, though there is less concern about immunity waning in this age group.