Covid: Less than a quarter of Rochdale players double jabbed

Dr Wes Tensel came into the studio to explain why he thinks uptake is so low.

Rochdale's club doctor has blamed misinformation on social media for some footballers and the general population not having the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Wes Tensel has also revealed fewer than a quarter of players at Rochdale are double jabbed.

This comes after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said over the weekend most players at his club have had the jab.

Klopp compared being unvaccinated to drink driving, and also said he couldn't understand why some people say it's a 'limitation of freedom'.

Dr Tensel, who is a GP and also works in a vaccination clinic, says some players have told him they do not want to feel unwell if there are any side effects, and miss out on being in the squad.

He said: "I've worked on Covid wards and seen young people with long covid, and if that happens to a player that could be the end of their career. It does frustrate me but everyone has a choice."

